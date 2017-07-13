Manhunt underway for person believed tied to shooting that targeted Cumberland County deputy

AUTRYVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Law enforcement officers are engaged in a manhunt in Sampson County, looking for a person in connection with a shooting that targeted a Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

One person is already in custody, but another is believed to be at large in the area, so deputies have established a perimeter in the area of Hayne Stretch Road and North Carolina Highway 24 near Autryville, said Lt. Marcus Smith of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

A State Highway Patrol helicopter is in the air to assist in the search.

