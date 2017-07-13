NC felon shoots girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend 2 minutes after parole visit

ARDEN, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say that moments after a North Carolina man’s parole officer left his home, he shot another man in the leg.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that according to an arrest warrant, Adam Griffith had a prior conviction for robbery with a dangerous weapon and lived at two addresses — an apartment complex in Arden and an address in Candler. On June 19 a parole officer found Griffith at the Arden apartment.

Two minutes after the parole officer left, a 911 call was made from the apartment complex reporting a shooting. An arrest warrant says Griffith shot his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.

Griffith was located June 22 at the Candler address and was arrested. He’s charged with assault with a deadly weapon resulting in serious injury. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com

