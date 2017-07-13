NC man accused of sexually abusing 4-year-old girl, videotaping it

OLD FORT, N.C. (WSPA) – An Old Fort man is accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl and videotaping the abuse, according to McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.
Charles Dean Herron, 32, of Breezy Hill Drive in Old Fort is charged with:
- Two counts of first-degree statutory rape of a child by an adult
- Statutory sex offense of a child by an adult
- First-degree sexual exploitation of a minor
- First-degree kidnapping
Deputies say he had inappropriate contact with the girl, who is now 8 years old.
They say the victim recently told family members who reported the allegations to the sheriff’s office.