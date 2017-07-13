NC man accused of sexually abusing 4-year-old girl, videotaping it

OLD FORT, N.C. (WSPA) – An Old Fort man is accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl and videotaping the abuse, according to McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Dean Herron, 32, of Breezy Hill Drive in Old Fort is charged with:

  • Two counts of first-degree statutory rape of a child by an adult
  • Statutory sex offense of a child by an adult
  • First-degree sexual exploitation of a minor
  • First-degree kidnapping

Deputies say he had inappropriate contact with the girl, who is now 8 years old.

They say the victim recently told family members who reported the allegations to the sheriff’s office.

