NC man accused of sexually abusing 4-year-old girl, videotaping it

OLD FORT, N.C. (WSPA) – An Old Fort man is accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl and videotaping the abuse, according to McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Dean Herron, 32, of Breezy Hill Drive in Old Fort is charged with:

Two counts of first-degree statutory rape of a child by an adult

Statutory sex offense of a child by an adult

First-degree sexual exploitation of a minor

First-degree kidnapping

Deputies say he had inappropriate contact with the girl, who is now 8 years old.

They say the victim recently told family members who reported the allegations to the sheriff’s office.