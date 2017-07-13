Person of interest named after Cumberland County woman assaulted, airlifted to UNC

PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has named a person of interest after a woman was airlifted to Chapel Hill after being assaulted in Parkton Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., Cumberland County deputies responded to a call in the 5000 block Belinda Lane.

A woman, later identified by the sheriff’s office as Shana Beckett, was transported to the hospital and later airlifted to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

Sheriff Ennis Wright said Thursday that a man named Joseph Miller is now considered a person of interest in the case.

Wright tweeted on Wednesday that detectives are searching for a 2014 Silver Toyota Corolla with North Carolina registration DDH-1467 in connection with the incident.

#BOLO Sheriff Detectives are looking for a 2014 Silver Toyota Corolla with NC Tags DDH-1467 #DotheWrightThing and call 910-323-1500 pic.twitter.com/gJD5qELCr1 — Sheriff Ennis Wright (@Sheriff_EWright) July 12, 2017

Wright said that Corolla belongs to Beckett and is missing.