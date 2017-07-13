‘SNL,’ Westworld’ lead Emmy Award nominations with 22 nods

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” and the sci-fi drama “Westworld” are at the top of the Emmy nominations with 22 bids each.

The long-running “SNL” received a wealth of awards for its cast, hosts and guest stars, including one to Alec Baldwin for his recurring portrayal of President Donald Trump.

Other leading nominees announced Thursday in Los Angeles include “Feud: Bette and Joan” and “Stranger Things” with 18 nominations; “Veep” with 17 bids, and “Big Little Lies” and “Fargo” with 16 nominations each.

Breakout network drama “This is Us” received 11 nods, including the first best-drama series for a broadcast network show since “The Good Wife” in 2011.

The Emmys will air Sept. 17 on CBS North Carolina.

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Comedy Series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Limited Series or TV Movie

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Night Of

Genius

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis – How to Get Away with Murder

Claire Foy – The Crown

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell – The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld

Robin Wright – House of Cards

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K Brown – This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins – Westworld

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys – The Americans

Kevin Spacey – House of Cards

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Aziz Ansari – Master of None

Zach Galifianakis – Baskets

Donald Glover – Atlanta

William H. Macy – Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent

Lead Actress in a Comedy

Pamela Adlon – Better Things

Jane Fonda – Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney – Mom

Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Riz Ahmed – The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch – Sherlock

Robert De Niro – Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor – Fargo

Geoffrey Rush – Genius

John Turturro – The Night Of

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Carrie Coon – Fargo

Felicity Huffman – American Crime

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange – Feud

Susan Sarandon – Feud

Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies

Supporting Actor in a Drama

Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul

Ron Cephas Jones – This Is Us

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Michael Kelly – House of Cards

John Lithgow – The Crown

Mandy Patinkin –Homeland

Jeffrey Wright- Westworld

Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Louie Anderson – Baskets

Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell – Modern Family

Tony Hale – Veep

Matt Walsh – Veep

Supporting Actress in a Drama

Uzo Aduba – Orange Is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz – This Is Us

Thandie Newton – Westworld

Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale

Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Vanessa Bayer – Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky – Veep

Kathryn Hahn – Transparent

Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live

Judith Light – Transparent

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Bill Camp – The Night Of

Alfred Molina – Feud

Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies

David Thewlis – Fargo

Stanley Tucci – Feud

Michael Kenneth Williams – The Night Of

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Judy Davis – Feud

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

Jackie Hoffman – Feud

Regina King – American Crime

Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies

Variety Talk

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon