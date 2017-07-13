‘SNL,’ Westworld’ lead Emmy Award nominations with 22 nods

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” and the sci-fi drama “Westworld” are at the top of the Emmy nominations with 22 bids each.
The long-running “SNL” received a wealth of awards for its cast, hosts and guest stars, including one to Alec Baldwin for his recurring portrayal of President Donald Trump.
Other leading nominees announced Thursday in Los Angeles include “Feud: Bette and Joan” and “Stranger Things” with 18 nominations; “Veep” with 17 bids, and “Big Little Lies” and “Fargo” with 16 nominations each.
Breakout network drama “This is Us” received 11 nods, including the first best-drama series for a broadcast network show since “The Good Wife” in 2011.
The Emmys will air Sept. 17 on CBS North Carolina.
Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Comedy Series
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Limited Series or TV Movie
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Night Of
Genius
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis – How to Get Away with Murder
Claire Foy – The Crown
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Keri Russell – The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld
Robin Wright – House of Cards
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K Brown – This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins – Westworld
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys – The Americans
Kevin Spacey – House of Cards
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Aziz Ansari – Master of None
Zach Galifianakis – Baskets
Donald Glover – Atlanta
William H. Macy – Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent
Lead Actress in a Comedy
Pamela Adlon – Better Things
Jane Fonda – Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney – Mom
Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Riz Ahmed – The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch – Sherlock
Robert De Niro – Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor – Fargo
Geoffrey Rush – Genius
John Turturro – The Night Of
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Carrie Coon – Fargo
Felicity Huffman – American Crime
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange – Feud
Susan Sarandon – Feud
Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies
Supporting Actor in a Drama
Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul
Ron Cephas Jones – This Is Us
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Michael Kelly – House of Cards
John Lithgow – The Crown
Mandy Patinkin –Homeland
Jeffrey Wright- Westworld
Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Louie Anderson – Baskets
Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell – Modern Family
Tony Hale – Veep
Matt Walsh – Veep
Supporting Actress in a Drama
Uzo Aduba – Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz – This Is Us
Thandie Newton – Westworld
Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Vanessa Bayer – Saturday Night Live
Anna Chlumsky – Veep
Kathryn Hahn – Transparent
Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live
Judith Light – Transparent
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Bill Camp – The Night Of
Alfred Molina – Feud
Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies
David Thewlis – Fargo
Stanley Tucci – Feud
Michael Kenneth Williams – The Night Of
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Judy Davis – Feud
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
Jackie Hoffman – Feud
Regina King – American Crime
Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies
Variety Talk
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon