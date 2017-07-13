Triangle’s first Lidl grocery store opens in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Lidl, a German grocery chain that has been opening stores across North Carolina over the past month, officially open their first Triangle location today in Wake Forest.

The Wake Forest store is located at 1120 S. Main St. and will open at 8 a.m. Shoppers were lined up outside the store as early as 6:15 a.m.

As part of the grand opening celebrations, customers at each store will be able to take advantage of special, limited-time grand opening deals and offers. In fact, the first 100 customers to arrive at the store will receive a wooden coin for a chance to win up to $100 in Lidl gift cards.

Shoppers will also be able to sample an array of Lidl’s products and get a complimentary Lidl reusable bag, but only while supplies last.

The company announced in February that they would be opening 13 stores in North Carolina and hiring 800 people to staff them.

The pay for store associate positions will start at $12 per hour, plus benefits, which can include health, dental and vision plans, and a 401(k) retirement plan with a company match, according to a Lidl news release.

It was believed that the Wake Forest store would open on June 15 along with five other North Carolina stores, but company and town officials never confirmed that.

In June, president and CEO of Lidl US, Brendan Proctor, expressed the company’s eagerness to open stores in the state.

“We are extremely excited to open our first five stores in North Carolina on June 15,” he said at the time. “Lidl is grocery shopping retooled and refreshed, and we are looking forward to opening our doors in communities across the state in a few short weeks.”

Lidl has more than 10,000 stores in 27 European countries and has since opened it’s U.S. headquarters in Virginia.

Lidl’s North Carolina locations are:

Kinston 4050 W. Vernon Ave.

Greenville 1800 East Fire Tower Road

Sanford 3209 N.C. Highway 87 South

Rocky Mount 940 N. Wesleyan Blvd.

Winston-Salem 3315 Sides Branch Road

Havelock 547 U.S. Highway 70 West