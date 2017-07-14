2 NC men arrested in Myrtle Beach shooting streamed on Facebook Live

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A second person has been arrested in connection with the Myrtle Beach shooting on Ocean Boulevard in mid-June that injured seven people.

According to Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Raekwon Graham, 18, of North Carolina is charged with six counts of attempted murder.

RELATED: Myrtle Beach shooting caught on video tied to NC gang activity, police say

The affidavit for Graham’s arrest details how a large group of people was walking south on Ocean Boulevard just after midnight on June 18. Police say three men, to include Graham, Keshawn Steele and Derias Jshawn Little, the man who was denied bond Tuesday morning on seven counts of attempted murder for the same shooting, worked together to attack one man. Investigators say the trio of men was in a car in the roadway on 4th Avenue North at Ocean Blvd, when Graham got out of the car, stood on the hood, and began yelling at the large crowd of people walking down Ocean Blvd.

Police say Graham’s goal was to district one victim in particular, while the other suspected attacker, Derias Little, walked behind the group, sneaking up behind the victim and hitting him in the head. The victim attempted to run from the three men, but “is chased and attacked by Little, Graham, and Steele,” the affidavit reads.

When the victim is able to get away, Little pulls out a gun and walks toward the crowd of people and the victim, police report. Little begins to fire shots into the crowd, hitting six victims, including the man he had just attacked, police say.

An armed security guard fired shots at Little, striking him with at least one bullet. Police say Little returned fire and the security guard was grazed by bullets. In an attempt to get away, Little walked down 4th Avenue North and carjacked a vehicle, police say.

Graham will be in court Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. for his bond hearing on the six counts of attempted murder.

Keshawn Steele was arrested in North Carolina, according to Lt. Crosby. Steele has pending charges in North Carolina that must be addressed before he can be extradited to South Carolina and served with arrest warrants.