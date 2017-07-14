3rd day in a row central NC under Heat Advisory

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday was the hottest day of the year in the Triangle with a high of 96 and more heat and humidity is expected today. A Heat Advisory will be in effect today for parts of central North Carolina as heat index temperatures approach 107.

There is still a cold front headed our way this weekend, which will increase our rain chances and cool us down by Sunday. Thursday was also the 20th day this year that temperatures in the Triangle were 90 or above, a trend that will continue through next week.

Today will be partly cloudy and hot again with a slight chance of late day shower or storm. The high will be 95. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Any wet weather should taper off fairly fast this evening allowing for a mainly dry night. Lows will stay mild, dropping into the mid 70s.

Saturday will be cloudy to partly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible, especially throughout the afternoon. The high will be 92. The rain risk will be up to 50 percent as a weak cold front approaches central North Carolina.

Sunday will have a mix a clouds and sun with showers and storms possible, again. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Next week will see typical July weather return. Expect highs near 90 Monday and Tuesday with a few afternoon storms possible.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.