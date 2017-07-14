As shots rang out in Durham park, families took cover under playground equipment, called 911

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — When shots rang out at Rockwood Park on Thursday afternoon, people grabbed their children and took shelter under playground equipment.

That’s according to 911 calls authorities received in the minutes after the shooting, which were obtained by CBS North Carolina.

“I was standing … and I heard … some shots, and I saw two, it looked like maybe teenage black kids, with no shirts on chasing another one with a white T-shirt on, and it looked like they hit him, because he fell down and I heard him screaming,” one caller, who relayed that he had then fled from the scene himself.

“I saw a man holding a gun shooting, and then I hard some screaming and I still hear screaming,” said another caller, who reported that families were hiding under playground equipment.

The shooting, which happened about 5:40 p.m. left 27-year-old Denzel Holloway dead and his 17-year-old cousin, Sadontae’ Holloway, hospitalized.

In another 911 recording, the caller reports that one of the victims has reached her home, while another is wounded in the pass that leads from Meade Lane to the park.

“He is shot in his leg and he is bleeding!” the caller frantically reports.

A short while later, she adds, “He’s not breathing! Oh God!”