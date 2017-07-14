Carrboro gas station upgrades pumps after skimmer discovery

A WFLA file photo of a skimmer inside a gas pump.

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Carrboro gas station has upgraded their pumps after a credit card skimmers were discovered multiple times over the last few months, police said.

The Circle K at 102 Highway 54 has added security measures to all of its pumps, Carrboro police announced.

The pumps are better safeguarded against tampering and can accept cards with chips.

Police said skimmers have been found at that station three times – with the most recent occurrence happening in early June.

In June, the devices weren’t emitting a wireless signal making them completely undetectable to investigators.

Despite the new security upgrades, Carrboro police reminded customers to remain vigilant.

“As always, we encourage customers to inspect gas pumps for intact security measures and pay inside the business if you are suspicious about the pump,” Carrboro police said in a release.

If your credit card got compromised at a gas pump and a copy of it is being used elsewhere, investigators recommend you make a phone call to police in the jurisdiction where it happened report that crime.

