DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The pool at Hollow Rock Country Club is closed Friday afternoon after 100 gallons of hypocholorite spilled, officials said.

Durham County Emergency Management and first responders are at the pool, located at 5100 Erwin Road.

The spill occurred just before 4 p.m.

Hypochlorite is used as a maintenance chemical at swimming pools.

