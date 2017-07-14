Cumberland County man charged with attempted murder in hammer attack on woman

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Parkton man is facing multiple charges after attacking and severely injuring a woman he lived with Wednesday afternoon, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Joseph Douglas Miller, 24, is accused of attacking a woman named Shana Beckett who he lived with in a home in the 5000 block of Belinda Lane.

Beckett was seriously injured and airlifted to UNC Hospital following the attack around 2 p.m. Authorities didn’t say at the time what happened, but have now released information indicating that Beckett was attacked by Miller with a hammer and beaten over the head multiple times. The woman suffered a traumatic head injury, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives responding to the scene canvassed the neighborhood looking for witnesses. The only information they were able to gather at the time was that Beckett’s 2014 silver Toyota Corolla was missing. Her car was located the next day off U.S. Route 301 in Fayetteville, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives announced Thursday afternoon that they were looking for Miller, who they considered a person of interest in the brutal attack.

Around an hour after locating Beckett’s Corrolla, Miller was found at a motel on U.S. 301, the sheriff’s office said. Once he was located, Miller agreed to come with authorities for an interview.

The 24-year-old was arrested and has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and obtaining property by false pretense.

Miller is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is set for Friday afternoon.