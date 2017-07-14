Florida dad arrested after doctors treat 1-month-old girl for 20 broken ribs

Daniel Nixon, Pinellas County Jail booking photo

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives are investigating a disturbing child abuse case in Pinellas County.

A Pinellas Park father is accused of squeezing his one-month-old daughter so hard she had 20 broken ribs.

Now, Daniel Nixon, 25, is charged with one count of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm.

According to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Nixon brought his daughter to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital on Tuesday for digestive problems and a bruise to her leg.

Doctors discovered they baby had 20 rib fractures.

Detectives interviewed Nixon and they say he admitted that he intentionally squeezed the infant with significant force on at least two occasions because the infant was crying and he was frustrated.

Nixon was arrested on Thursday on one charge of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm.

The baby is now out of the hospital and is staying with a family member.

Nixon is at the Pinellas County Jail with bond set at $100,000. He is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.

