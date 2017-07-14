Goldsboro man raped young girl, fled Wayne County, deputies say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man has been arrested and charged with raping a young girl after authorities say he tried fleeing to Mexico before returning to Wayne County and getting caught.

Guadalupe Cruz Esquivel, also known as Ricardo Vazquez Cortes, 36, faces on charge of first-degree statutory rape in connection with a July 8 incident involving a juvenile girl who was raped in a neighborhood off N.C. Highway 11 South, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to authorities, the young girl and her relatives reported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office that she was raped. She was then transported to Wayne UNC Health Care for treatment and later released that same night.

Detectives were contacted about the rape and began to investigate. It was learned that Esquivel had fled the area in a white GMC Acadia. At that point, the sheriff’s office said, an arrest warrant was issued for the suspect. Detectives were alerted to the possibility that he had fled to the southwestern part of the country in order to flee to Mexico.

On Thursday, authorities received information that Esquivel was attempting to come back to Wayne County. Authorities then began a search for the Acadia. They were soon dispatched to the area of Interstate 95 South to see if Esquivel was actually coming back to the area, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were able to spot the suspect’s vehicle as he was driving down I-95 towards Wayne County. Esquivel was followed by authorities until he entered Wayne County on U.S. Highway 70 where a traffic stop was then conducted and Esquivel was arrested on the rape charge.

The sheriff’s office said the arrest occurred without incident and Esquivel was transported to the Wayne County Detention Center where he is being held under a $500,000 secured bond.