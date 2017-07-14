Infant, man killed in NC crash, 2 others critically injured

By Published:
File photo courtesy of WISH

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A man and an infant were killed in a wreck Wednesday night in Brunswick County.

First Sgt. King with the State Highway Patrol said that Johnny Paul Garnett, 23, and a 6-month-old child died as a result of the wreck. King said the two were in the same vehicle.

Two other people were critically injured in the two-vehicle collision.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

According to Dave Robinson with the Coastline Volunteer Rescue Squad, the wreck took place at the intersection of Holden Beach Road and Stanbury Road SW at approximately 9:30 p.m.

One person was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and two were taken there by ambulance.

A fourth victim was taken to Novant Brunswick Medical Center.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s