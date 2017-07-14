NC man sets shop on fire to destroy stolen item he pawned, police say

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — A man attempted to destroy evidence of a break-in by setting fire to a pawn shop where he had pawned the item he stole, Warsaw police said.

Officer William Holland saw a column of smoke rising near Pay Day Pawn at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday and called the Warsaw Fire Department who extinguished the fire.

Within a few hours, police and K-9 units identified Edgar Ramirez as a suspect in the arson.

Ramirez told Warsaw police he stole an item from a home he broke into a few days ago and pawned it at the store, according to the Warsaw Police Department.

When he learned police were investigating the break-in, police said he set the fire in an attempt to destroy the item he pawned.

Ramirez faces charges of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, burning of other buildings, common law obstruction of justice and obtaining property by false pretense.

He was being held in lieu of $50,000 bond.