NC police arrest 86 in ‘Operation Hornet’s Nest’ sting operation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Police have arrested 86 offenders as part of Operation Hornet’s Nest.

The operation, which began in November, just wrapped up last month. It’s all because of citizen tips and community complaints. Officers also conducted surveillance and undercover buys as part of the operation focused on various hot spots within the South Zone.

Police dubbed the operation Hornet’s Nest, because like the nest, people would frequent these hot spots for drug/gang activity. In many cases, they would then “leave the nest” traveling to other municipalities, such as Ayden, for the continuation of drug/gang activity.

The Greenville Police Department said the pattern of criminal behavior mirrors what has been seen nationally. Drug/gang activity is increasing in smaller towns and cities due to those towns having less resources to combat it.

It’s because of all those reasons that Greenville Police and Ayden Police teamed up to tackle the issue head-on.

As part of the operation, police also seized:

366.5 grams of marijuana

107 grams of crack/cocaine

30.6 grams of heroin

3.8 grams of schedule IV controlled substance

11 firearms

