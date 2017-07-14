North Carolina man killed by police in Minnesota identified

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have identified a carjacking suspect killed in an officer-involved shooting in east-central Minnesota.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says 39-year-old Gregory Thrower, of Kinston, North Carolina, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says law officers fired shots after Thrower was found outside the town of Harris on Monday. Thrower died at the scene.

The carjacking had been reported that morning in North Branch. Authorities say Thrower had his 7-year-old daughter with him, and that he had been making suicidal threats. The girl wasn’t harmed.

Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says seven officers fired shots. All are on standard administrative leave while the incident is investigated.

