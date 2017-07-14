Officials: Convicted murderer on the loose after shooting at Cumberland County deputy

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The subject of a manhunt in Sampson County that began after a Cumberland County deputy was shot at while doing yard work Thursday is expected to turn himself in Friday, Lt. Sean Swain with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office told CBS North Carolina.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office officials said that based on phone conversations investigators have had that they expect David Scott Bain, 34, of Roseboro, to turn himself in Friday and have been waiting all day for that to happen.

RELATED: Manhunt underway for suspect who shot at Cumberland County deputy

There is no longer an active search for Bain, Swain said.

The manhunt began Thursday evening after authorities say Bain shot at a deputy who was mowing his lawn outside his home and then fled the scene.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, a white SUV being driven by Bain pulled up outside the deputy’s home and Bain then pointed a long-barreled gun out of the window and fired in the deputy’s direction.

The deputy then got in his unmarked vehicle and began to follow the SUV until they came to a parking lot of a gym in Stedman, authorities said. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but Bain refused to stop and sped off onto North Carolina Highway 24 and headed east. Authorities said that Bain’s SUV exceeded the speed limit and was traveling recklessly on the road before it came to a stop at 197 Horseshoe Road in Sampson County.

Bain and his passenger, who has been identifed as James Gibbons, 29, jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gibbons, who lives on Horseshoe Road, later returned to the vehicle and surrended to deputies.

Authorities at the scene conducted a search of the SUV and found a .22 Taurus handgun in the vehicle, but no long gun.

A search for Bain, a resident of Sampson County, was initiated in the area by sheriff’s deputies from Cumberland and Sampson counties, along with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers and deputies were at the scene along Horseshoe Road until midnight searching for Bain.

A State Highway Patrol helicopter was in the air Thursday night to assist in the search, and at least one K-9 was also being used, but Bain was not found.

Gibbons, a convicted felon, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon.

Gibbons was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and is being held on a $25,000 secured bond.

Although Swain said that he expects Bain to turn himself in, he should still be considered at large and armed and dangerous.

Bain was recently released from prison on a first-degree murder conviction, the sheriff’s office said.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that if anyone has information relating to the location of David Bain, please contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-323-1500 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.