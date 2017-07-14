Painted rocks bringing positive message to Henderson



HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A group of people in Vance County are out to prove that Henderson rocks.

They’re using rocks to get their message across.

“Be kind, kindness matters, you know, Jesus loves you. Just anything to give somebody a pick-me-up,” said Nicki Robinson, a leader of the Henderson Rocks movement.

“From the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks, and sometimes we paint it on rocks, haha,” said Linda Grissom of her work with Robinson.

Grissom and Robinson are behind the group and hashtag Henderson Rocks.

It’s a simple premise – paint a rock with a nice saying and leave it for someone to find.

Grissom learned about the movement after finding a rock in Roxboro, and decided Henderson needed some love, too.

“Life can be difficult, and so sometimes people just need a word and that’s what we’re after. We want to just give them a word of encouragement,” said Grissom.

In May they started painting and made a Facebook group that now has more than 300 members.

“We have had people post on the page that they’ve found a rock and it made their day,” said Grissom.

More people are passing the kindness along, painting their own rocks for others to find.

“They want to know where I’m hiding them, haha, because they want to find one. It’s kind of like a game,” said Robinson.

It’s getting so popular, CBS North Carolina couldn’t even find one when we went out looking.

They’ve all been snatched up, but more are on the way. Robinson says that’s the great thing about Henderson Rocks, anyone can get involved.

“You don’t have to be creative to paint a rock,” said Robinson.

Grissom and Robinson are holding a rock painting party Saturday at 10 a.m. at Fox Pond Park in Henderson.

We have some tips from them on how to properly paint a rock here.