Raleigh’s Capital Boulevard to close at Wade Ave this weekend



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A portion of southbound Capital Boulevard near Wade Avenue will be closed until Monday morning while crews work on the next phase of replacing the overpass, which is part of a $36.9 million project meant to improve this entrance to downtown.

Here’s the alert to drivers from the NC Department of Transportation:

Southbound Capital Boulevard will be closed at Wade Avenue from 9 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Monday. The same short detour that was used during last weekend’s closure will be in place again. It requires all vehicles to exit at Wade Avenue, cross over that road and get back on southbound Capital Boulevard using the existing on-ramp. Law enforcement will handle traffic control. Three other closures will be in place between midnight and 5 a.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. Southbound Capital Boulevard will also be closed from Dortch Street, which is south of Wade Avenue, to Peace Street. A detour will send motorists down Dortch Street to West Street to Peace Street.

Wade Avenue will also be closed at Capital Boulevard during those hours. A detour will be in place so drivers can access Capital Boulevard. Northbound Capital Boulevard will also be closed during these overnight times, with all traffic diverted onto Peace Street. At the bottom of the exit ramp loop, drivers who want to get to westbound Wade Avenue will be detoured to northbound Glenwood Avenue to get to Wade Avenue. To get back on northbound Capital Boulevard, vehicles will be directed east on Peace Street, then turn left at North Person Street, which leads to Wake Forest Road, which merges onto northbound Capital Boulevard.

This is part of a larger project for which construction began last September. It’s expected to take about three years. It also involves replacing the Capital Boulevard bridge over Peace Street, adding a greenway and improving pedestrian access.

“It’s one of the ugliest roads in Raleigh,” said city council member Mary-Ann Baldwin. “And, if that’s the first impression people have of your community, it’s not a good impression.”

City leaders say replacing the bridges is part of an effort to revitalize this section of Raleigh.

“Just that one public investment is generating more interest in making this a much more attractive area for investment,” said Baldwin.

Last year, Kane Realty and Williams Realty announced a joint venture to build a multi-use facility at West and Peace streets, which will include 600 apartments and is expected to bring a Publix grocery store downtown.

“When we first came down here, it was abandoned warehouses and there was nothing down here at all,” said Leslie Logan Brown, owner of Logan’s One Stop Garden Shop, which moved to Seaboard Station in 1991. “We are super excited about the influx of the retail development and the people that are moving into the downtown area.”

She said she and her staff were discussing Friday ways to keep customers informed about how to access the store while the construction projects in the area continue for the next two years.

“It’s new opportunities to grow our community, new opportunities for people to get to know our area,” she said.

To see a video the NCDOT produced on what this area will look like when the work is completed, click here.