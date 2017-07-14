Reports of people trapped in Hawaii high-rise fire

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHON) — Honolulu firefighters are at the scene of a massive fire in the Marco Polo building on Kapiolani Boulevard.

The initial alarm came in at around 2:15 p.m. local time and reached four alarms.

Officials say the fire initially started on the 26th floor, and has since spread to several units.

“There have been reports of debris falling from the fire floor and causing secondary fires on other parts of the building below at the second-floor level. We are also addressing that issue as well,” said Capt. David Jenkins with the Honolulu Fire Department.

Crews are also responding to reports of people who are trapped inside the building, and some who are unaccounted for.

“This lady’s voice, I’m not kidding you. I’m trembling. She’s like ‘Help me! Help me!’ and I couldn’t see her because the smoke was so dark,” said resident Teresa Sommerville. “All of a sudden the wind shifts and you see this lady is standing inside the lanai. She’s not standing over the edge or anything, and she’s like ‘Help me, help me.’”

“We had people report that there are people unaccounted for on several floors around the fire. We are making sure we are addressing every concern as far as persons in the building, making sure that everyone gets out safely,” Jenkins said.

Emergency Medical Services is treating people at the scene for smoke inhalation. We’re hearing multiple people are also being taken to the hospital.

The eastbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard have been completely shut down between McCully and Hausten streets.

The property consists of a 36-story main tower and a seven-story parking garage.

There are 568 apartment units, one manager’s residence and four commercial units.

“Any high-rise fire would be very difficult, and it’s very difficult when you consider getting water to the fire, also with the amount of people in the building as well. So there’s going to be all kinds of things that make a fire like this complex, however, we are addressing every issue as quickly as possible,” Jenkins said.