Video shows house falling into Florida sinkhole

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – An evacuation is underway in Pasco County after a boat was discovered to be falling into a hole that recently formed.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said the depression formed at 21835 Ocean Pines Drive in Land O’ Lakes.

A boat is falling into the hole, which was the size of a small pool initially, but has grown and now reaches a roadway.

At least two homes have been evacuated for safety and a secondary structure is being impacted.

Crews with Pasco County Fire Rescue, Duke Energy, Pasco County Emergency Management and the Pasco County Building Inspector are headed to the scene.

