MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck closed two of five lanes of traffic on Interstate 40 westbound near Exit 284 Friday evening.

That exit is the exit for Airport Boulevard.

Later, a traffic camera showed all lanes closed temporarily before some traffic began flowing again.

The state Department of Transportation reported the wreck happened at about 6:30 p.m.

A witness reported seeing two cars go off the road.