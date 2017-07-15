2nd annual ALS Soccer Shoot Out held in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Saturday soccer teams from around the south competed in the second annual ALS Soccer Shoot Out tournament in Raleigh.

In December of 2015 Marilyn Blankenship was diagnosed with ALS.

Her son-in-law and his friends wanted to do something to help, so they combined that with their love of soccer.

All of the money raised from the tournament goes to the ALS Association.

“This tournament, the money kind of goes towards families that are being affected currently from the disease,” said founder, Todd King.

“Whether it’s to help them with getting a wheelchair, a can, redoing their bathroom in the house, there’s a lot of stuff behind the scenes you don’t think about that families need money for,” King added.

Last year they raised $21,000. They’re hoping to raise even more this year.

