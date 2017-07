RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple injuries were reported in a head-on crash in Raleigh on Saturday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 2 p.m. on Jones Sausage Road at Interstate 40.

Three people were injured in the wreck and several eastbound lanes of Jones Sausage Road were blocked.

In photos from the scene, a gray SUV and a blue car had major front-end damage.

All lanes on Jones Sausage Road were reopened around 3:15 p.m.