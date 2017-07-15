Cold front Saturday, not as hot Sunday



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) –Friday was the hottest day of the year across central North Carolina as Fayetteville had a high of 99. Saturday will still be hot and humid, but it won’t be as hot, highs will be in the lower to middle 90s across the region.

A cold front will move through central North Carolina late Saturday afternoon into the evening. With the front some scattered storms will be possible. There will be a very slight risk of a severe storm bringing locally damaging wind with a chance of isolated hail. The timing for any severe storms on Saturday will be from 4 pm and 10 pm. As the front shifts to the south, so will the threat of storms.

The front will stall along the coast on Sunday, so even though it will be a little “cooler”, it will still be near 90. There still could be a couple storms south of the Triangle with just a slight risk of a PM storm elsewhere in central North Carolina.

On Monday a few widely scattered storms will be possible as a weak front will try to drop down from the northwest. Highs will be in the upper 80s and that will be the coolest day of the week.

Tuesday we will back to 90, which is normal for this time of year. An afternoon or evening storm is possible.

Storm chances will become slight next Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will creep up into the lower 90s on Wednesday and then into the middle 90s on Thursday. It will be hot and humid on Friday with highs in the middle to upper 90s, very similar to last Friday.

If you are wondering, the tropics are quiet; and next week is statistically the hottest week of the year. After next week, normal highs and lows will start to very slowly inch down.

Today will be partly sunny, hot and humid with PM widely scattered storms. The high will be 93. Winds will be southwest to west 5 to 8 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with evening scattered storms possible. The overnight low will be 72. Winds will be light out of the west. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Sunday will be partly sunny with afternoon isolated storm possible. The high will be near 90. Winds will be northwest then southwest around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Sunday Night will be partly cloudy with slight risk of a shower or storm. The overnight low will be 72. Winds will be south-southwest around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Monday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. The high will be 88; winds will be south 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a risk of a PM storm. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 92, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny, hot and humid with nothing more than a stray storm. The high will be 95, after a morning low of 74. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Friday will be partly sunny, hot and humid. The high will be 96, after a morning low of 75.

