Chapel Hill bank robbery suspect still on the run, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is still on the run after police say he robbed a bank in Chapel Hill Friday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 4 p.m. Friday at the PNC Bank at 101 East Rosemary Street, which is about a block from the UNC Chapel Hill campus.

Police did not provide any details about how the man performed the bank robbery.

Police were told by witnesses that the suspect ran out the side exit of the bank and may have gotten into a dark gray late-model Honda Accord with tinted windows and a Texas license plate.

The man was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, having a close-cropped or shaved hair and beard and a thin build. He was wearing a white t-shirt and jeans, glasses, a red baseball cap turned inside out and brown work boots.

The vehicle the man was believed to have escaped in was last seen headed north on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, police said.

If you see the vehicle or person matching this description, do not attempt to approach; please call 911 immediately.

If anyone has information about this incident, you may also call either the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.