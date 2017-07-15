Dozens participate in fun run held in Raleigh against gerrymandering

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of runners hit the pavement Saturday morning in hopes of sending a message to state legislators.

Common Cause North Carolina held a fun run to end gerrymandering. Organizers say they’re sick and tired of the system being rigged and favoring one political party over another. The group revealed a mural at Trophy Brewing downtown before the run.

The group says the system needs reform.

“We have a broken system right now and it’s leaving voters with no voice or choice on Election Day. When you have districts that have no competition that are drawn in such a way that we automatically know who the winner is,” said Bob Phillips, executive director of Common Cause North Carolina.

“That’s not healthy for democracy,” he added.

Common Cause is suing the North Carolina General Assembly. The group is challenging the constitutionality of partisan gerrymandering in our state.