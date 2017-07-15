Firefighter injured during blaze at Durham Texas Roadhouse

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy Durham Battalion Chief Dan Cremeans.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire at the rear of a Durham restaurant injured one firefighter on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The fire broke out around 1:10 p.m. at the Texas Roadhouse at 1809 North Pointe Drive, Durham fire officials said.

A “heavy fire” was visible at the rear of the restaurant when crews arrived, according to fire officials.

The fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes and was limited to the outside trash area.

A firefighter was injured on his arm and was taken to Durham Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s