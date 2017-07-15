Firefighter injured during blaze at Durham Texas Roadhouse

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire at the rear of a Durham restaurant injured one firefighter on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The fire broke out around 1:10 p.m. at the Texas Roadhouse at 1809 North Pointe Drive, Durham fire officials said.

A “heavy fire” was visible at the rear of the restaurant when crews arrived, according to fire officials.

The fire was extinguished in about 10 minutes and was limited to the outside trash area.

A firefighter was injured on his arm and was taken to Durham Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.