NC man accused in bank robbery calls TV station, says he has AIDS, needs money

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Police have captured the man who they say tried to rob the Woodforest Bank inside a Walmart store.

Gaffney Police say he is William Michael Inscoe from Harmony, N.C.

He was arrested in Iredell County in North Carolina on Friday afternoon.

Gaffney Police say he ran at first and deputies had to use dogs to find him.

Inscoe contacted WSPA-TV and said he has AIDS and can not afford treatment.

“I’ve had AIDS for the past 12 years. The reason I did it wasn’t to hurt nobody. It wasn’t to go in there and just get a bunch of money and blow it, I’ve got to spend 4,000 dollars a month to stay alive with medications out of my pocket. Because I don’t have a job, I don’t have insurance,” he said.

He told WSPA he had a handgun and would commit another robbery soon, but the gun only had one bullet which was intended for him if he was caught.

Gaffney Police Chief Richard Turner said the suspect went to the bank inside Walmart and demanded $5,000.

The suspect also told an employee that he had a man outside with a gun and one in the store with a bomb. The suspect ran when the clerk turned to go to the back part of the bank.

The attempted robbery happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Police evacuated the store and searched inside, but were unable to find the suspect.

Officers say the Inscoe was alone during the crime and that he left in a cream-colored older style pickup truck with a North Carolina license plate.

Detectives say Inscoe was at the store on Tuesday around the same time and asked about a loan. He left when he was asked about identification.