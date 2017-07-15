NC police warn of Publishers Clearing House scam

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Elizabeth City Police Department is warning the public of an ongoing Publishers Clearing House scam.

Police say that one victim was told they won $1.5 million and a new vehicle. The victim was told that in order to receive the winnings they would have to pay a processing fee in order to receive the winnings.

The victim told the subject that they did not have the money to cover the processing fee. So the subject said that they were going to send two personal checks out that would cover the costs and the victim was to cash those checks, then go to Wal-Mart to send the money through a wire transfer.

The victim received the two personal checks by FedEx.

Then the victim sent the money to the subject through a wire transfer. The subject contacted the victim and asked the victim for more money for a different reason and directed the victim to Western Union the additional money to a specified location.

That is when the victim became suspicious about the situation and called law enforcement.