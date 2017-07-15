NC woman charged after selling meth to detectives, officials say

VALE, N.C. (WBTV) — A Lincoln County woman was arrested Thursday for reportedly selling methamphetamine.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 54-year-old Tammy Lynn Crawley, of Vale, was charged with three felony counts each of sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

Deputies said Crawley sold meth to detectives from her home on Knoll Drive.

Crawley received a $15,000 secured bond, according to deputies.

