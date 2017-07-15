NC woman charged with animal cruelty after 37 dogs removed from home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — An animal cruelty investigation that began in March led to the arrest of a Wilmington woman Friday.

Anita Brown is charged with 37 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty after 37 dogs were removed from her home in the 100 block of Fairford Road. She was taken to the New Hanover County Detention Facility and given a $19,000 bond.

According to a release from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Brown had been warned “on several occasions” that the dogs’ living conditions in her home were not adequate.

Officers with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office’s Animal Services Unit executed the search warrant at Brown’s home on Friday.

All the dogs were taken to the New Hanover County Animal Shelter. They will stay there until a decision is made when Brown has her trial.

This is an ongoing investigation.

