Pedestrian thrown 23 feet in Raleigh hit-and-run involving Cadillac, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was thrown 23 feet when he was hit by a Cadillac in a hit-and-run crash on Rock Quarry Road in Raleigh Friday night, police say.

The collision happened around 10:40 p.m. along Rock Quarry Road near Bart Street, which is north of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., a Raleigh police report said.

The incident happened after a 2005 Cadillac was seen turning left from Bart Street onto Rock Quarry Road, police said.

Once on Rock Quarry Road, the Cadillac then “began to accelerate at a rapid rate,” according to police.

The 25-year-old man who was hit was crossing Rock Quarry Road from north to south when he was struck by the car.

The Cadillac then sped off.

A police report estimated the Cadillac hit the man while going 30 mph.

The man who was hit was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information that might assist in the identification of the suspect should call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit http://www.raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and e-mail reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for tips that help solves cases.