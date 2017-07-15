Still humid, but not as hot on Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was another very hot and humid day across central North Carolina. It wasn’t quite as hot as Thursday and Friday, but temperatures easily made it into the 90s. A cold front that will stall in the southeastern part of the state and will drop our temperatures back to about normal on Sunday

On Saturday, the Triangle had a high of 94 after a morning low of 75; and Fayetteville had a high of 98 after a morning low of 79. The normal high this time of year is 90 with a normal low of 70.

Some scattered storms moved through areas mainly south of the Triangle Saturday afternoon. A few more showers and storms will be possible mainly during Saturday evening and those will be mainly south of the Triangle. No severe storms have developed, but frequent lightning and locally heavy downpours have occurred.

That cold front will weaken and stall as a stationary front on Sunday. It will waiver over central North Carolina; and with it close by, a couple showers and storms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

On Monday a few widely scattered storms will be possible as that weak front will continue to hang around. Highs will be in the upper 80s and that will be the coolest day of the week.

Tuesday we will back to 90, which is normal for this time of year. An afternoon or evening storm is possible.

Storm chances will become slight next Wednesday as temperatures creep up into the lower 90s. It will be very hot and humid again next Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle to upper 90s, very similar to last Friday. Rain chances will be very slight.

Next Saturday will have a chance of a storm as another cold front will try to move through the area. Highs will still be hot in the lower to middle 90s.

If you are wondering, the tropics are quiet; and next week is statistically the hottest week of the year. After next week, normal highs and lows will start to very slowly inch down.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with evening scattered storms, mainly south of the Triangle. The overnight low will be 72. Winds will be west-northwest only 3 to 5 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a couple afternoon storms possible. The high will be near 90. Winds will be variable around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday Night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. The overnight low will be 72. Winds will be southwest around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Monday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. The high will be 88; winds will be south 5 to 8 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Tuesday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a risk of a couple mainly PM storms. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 92, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, hot, humid and mainly dry with nothing more than a stray PM storm. The high will be 95, after a morning low of 74. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Friday will be mostly to partly sunny, hot, humid, and mainly dry with nothing more than a stray PM storm. The high will be 96, after a morning low of 75. The rain risk will be 10 percent.

Next Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny with a risk of a PM storm. The high will be 93, after a morning low of 74. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

