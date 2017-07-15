Woman forced into bathroom at NC college during sex assault, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) – The University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) has issued an alert after a sexual assault was reported on campus.



UNCG police said on Thursday the woman was forced inside a bathroom at the McIver Administrative and Academic Building and forced to perform a sexual act.

Police said the man was between 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, was wearing a red t-shirt, long denim shorts, and white tennis shoes.

There will be an increased police presence on campus this weekend.

“If I see something that’s not right, then I’ll probably step in or something like that,” says Darryl Jefferson, a junior at UNCG.

“I think it’s disheartening to keep getting these alerts,” adds his friend Jaives Lundy, a senior, who is also a residential assistant.

“I know from personal experience, dealing with sexual assaults, it’s a rather traumatic experience itself.”

UNCG police said you should do the following to help protect your safety:

• If you feel uneasy about a situation, trust your instincts and attempt to interrupt the chain of events.

• Create a distraction and involve others.

• Make a commitment to ensure everyone has a safe way home.

• Others can help too by being an active bystander. Being an active bystander does not require you put yourself at risk.