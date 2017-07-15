Woman in ICU, her dog missing after I-40 crash near Morrisville

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman remains in critical condition after an Interstate 40 crash Friday killed one of her dogs and left another one missing.

The wreck, which involved two vehicles, happened around 6:30 p.m. near the Airport Boulevard exit.

One woman was unconscious after the wreck. People who saw the accident rushed over and performed CPR, troopers said.

Troopers later confirmed that Sarah Lynn Blue, 34, suffered serious injuries. She was taken to Duke Hospital and was in the intensive care unit on Saturday evening.

One vehicle caught fire just after the crash.

The other driver, a 34-year-old Raleigh woman, was treated and released from WakeMed.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said charges are pending for Blue.

They also believe that alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper Mike Conley says Blue had two dogs in her car.

One dog was killed in the crash — but the other ran from the scene.

Blue’s family says “Hank,” who is missing, is a yellow lab — and very gentle.

If you see Hank — please call the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.