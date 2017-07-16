80s Monday, then turning very hot during the week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sunday was a little cooler across central North Carolina. It still made it to 90 in most areas. Every day but two has been in the 90s this July; and except for Monday, the rest of the week will be in the 90s with some upper 90s likely toward the end of the week.

On Sunday, the Triangle had a high of 91 after a morning low of 73; and Fayetteville had a high of 91 after a morning low of 75. The normal high this time of year is 90 with a normal low of 70.

Some slow moving spotty storms developed Sunday afternoon. Locally heavy downpours and frequent lightning were common with the storms. A couple more will be around during Sunday evening; otherwise, it will continue to be muggy. A stationary front over the state helped trigger some of those Sunday spotty storms. That stationary front will weaken but hang around on Monday.

So, on Monday an isolated shower in the morning and an isolated storm in the afternoon will be possible. With more clouds than sun, it looks like highs will stay in the upper 80s for only the third time this month.

That stationary front will weaken and dissolve by Tuesday, so we will back into the lower 90s with just a slight risk of a shower or storm.

Storm chances will be slight next Wednesday as temperatures move up into the middle 90s. It will be mainly dry but very hot and humid again next Thursday and Friday with highs in the middle to upper 90s, very similar to last Friday.

Next weekend will continue hot with Saturday having highs in the upper 90s and just a slight chance of a storm. Sunday will be in the middle 90s as a front will try to make it toward North Carolina. Out ahead of the that front a couple PM showers or storms will be possible.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and muggy with a couple spotty evening storms, mainly south of the Triangle. The overnight low will be 72. Winds will be south only 3 to 5 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Monday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a slight risk of a morning shower and a spotty storm possible in the afternoon. The high will be 89. Winds will be south-southeast around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Monday Night will be partly cloudy with a slight risk of an evening shower or storm. The overnight low will be 71. Winds will be south 3 to 5 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and hot with a PM isolated shower or storm. The high will be 92; winds will be south-southeast around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 94, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot. The high will be 95, after a morning low of 74.

Friday will be mostly sunny and very hot . The high will be 97, after a morning low of 75.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, very hot with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be 98, after a morning low of 74. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Next Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny with a risk of a couple PM storms. The high will be 96, after a morning low of 75. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

