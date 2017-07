CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire broke out at a home in Chapel Hill on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The fire was reported around 4:40 p.m. at 304 Burlage Circle, Chapel Hill fire crews said.

Smoke was showing from the roof when crews arrived, according to reports.

“Crews are working hard to control it at this time,” Chapel Hill fire officials said via Twitter at 4:52 p.m.

The house fire is the third fire Chapel Hill crews were dispatched to on Sunday.