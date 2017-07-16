Driver in critical condition, some still without power after Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – More than 70 customers are without power Sunday hours after a car crashed into a utility pole on Glenn Canyon Drive near Long Branch Drive.

Police say the crash happened around 1 a.m. when a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse traveling on Glenn Canyon Drive left the road and struck a utility pole and a chain link fence.

The driver was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.

The outage affected the Foxfire neighborhood and portions of Bonanza Drive, Yadkin Road and Morganton Road.

Power is expected to be fully restored by 5 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.