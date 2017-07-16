Deadly motorcycle crash in Fayetteville closes part of Cedar Creek Road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash involving an SUV that happened Sunday morning.

The wreck happened around 11:15 p.m. on Cedar Creek Road at the Locks Creek Road intersection, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“The motorcyclist was traveling inbound on Cedar Creek Road towards Clinton Road when a small silver sports utility vehicle turned into the path of the motorcycle,” police said.

“The driver of the SUV was traveling outbound on Cedar Creek Road and was turning left onto Locks Creek Road,” police added.

Cedar Creek Road is closed between L.A. Dunham Road and Locks Creek Road until about 3 p.m. because of the crash.

The motorcyclist was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, but died.

The SUV driver was also taken to a nearby hospital but was not seriously injured, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).