VIDEO: Father of 3 narrowly survives after 7,000-lb pipe lands on minivan

By Published: Updated:
Images from WFTV via CNN Newsource

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN Newsource) — A father of three narrowly escaped death on a Florida highway when a scrap metal truck flipped and a giant pipe landed on his van.

The 7,000-pound pipe was thrown from the scrap metal truck Sunday morning on the I-4 when he went under the “Beachline” overpass, officials told WFTV.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

When the truck above flipped, the giant pipe fell 40 feet off the bridge and onto Jesus Armando Escobar’s minivan.

His family believes Jesus with was Escobar when he survived the incident.

The driver of the truck was given a ticket for reckless driving.

Escobar suffered a cut on his head.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s