ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN Newsource) — A father of three narrowly escaped death on a Florida highway when a scrap metal truck flipped and a giant pipe landed on his van.

The 7,000-pound pipe was thrown from the scrap metal truck Sunday morning on the I-4 when he went under the “Beachline” overpass, officials told WFTV.

When the truck above flipped, the giant pipe fell 40 feet off the bridge and onto Jesus Armando Escobar’s minivan.

His family believes Jesus with was Escobar when he survived the incident.

The driver of the truck was given a ticket for reckless driving.

Escobar suffered a cut on his head.