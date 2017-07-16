Man breaks 30-year fishing competition record with 1,033 lb shark

KXAN Published:
Record-breaking hammerhead shark caught near Texas City. (Courtesy: Texas City Jaycees via KXAN-TV)

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KXAN) — There’s no doubt Tim McClellen will be framing the picture of him with the massive, record-breaking hammerhead shark he caught last weekend.

McClellen won 1st place when he caught the 1,033-pound shark in the 55th Annual Texas City Jaycees Tackle Time Fishing Tournament on July 9.

His catch smashed the 871-pound record set in 1980 in the Gulf of Mexico.

McClellen won $1,500 by bringing in the largest shark in the competition.

In a photo posted to Facebook by the Texas City Jaycees, the shark appears to be at least twice the length of McClellen’s height.

