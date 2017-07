GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed to death in Garner on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident was reported at 6:45 p.m. at the InTown Suites at 1491 U.S. Highway 70.

One person is in custody after the deadly stabbing, according to Garner police.

Derrick Fernandza Shaw, 49, of Garner was transported to Wake Med where he died from his injuries, police said.