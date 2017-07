WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) – Multiple crews responded to a fire at the First Baptist Church in Duplin County on Saturday night.

WNCT received images of flames coming from the roof of the church on First Baptist Church Road just outside Warsaw.

The call came in around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Fire officials told WNCT that they believe a lightning strike caused the fire.

No one was inside the church at the time of the fire.