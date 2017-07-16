Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau dies at 89

LOS ANGELES (AP) – LOS ANGELES (AP) – A publicist for Martin Landau says the Oscar-winning actor and star of the “Mission: Impossible” TV series has died.

Dick Guttman said Landau died Saturday of unexpected complications during a short stay at UCLA Medical Center. He had just celebrated his 89th birthday.

Landau was the crafty master of disguise for the TV version of “Mission: Impossible,” then capped a long and versatile career with an Oscar for his poignant portrayal of aging horror movie star Bela Lugosi in 1994’s “Ed Wood.”

The actor also played a key role as Alvin Kurtzweil in the “X-Files” movie in 1998. The same year Landau appeared with Matt Damon in the high-stakes poker classic “Rounders” as a law school professor.

Landau also gained some measure of fame among “Star Trek” fans for a role he didn’t play, pointy-eared starship Enterprise science officer, Mr. Spock.

“Star Trek” creator Gene Rodenberry had offered him the role, but Landau turned it down.