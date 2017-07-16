Several arrests, at least 5 cars seized in NC street-racing bust

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) — At least five high-end performance vehicles were seized in Catawba County in connection with a street racing ring Sunday evening.

According to troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, a group of people were blocking traffic to race along Highway 321 around 4 p.m. in Newton.

Troopers said they were able to shut down the highway to stop the street racing and then were able to seize five BMWs. Two vehicles that were involved in the street racing managed to escape troopers, according to Highway Patrol.

None of the vehicles that were seized had tags registered in North Carolina, troopers said.

Troopers said several people were charged, but did not give an exact number of how many people are facing charges. Those arrested were charged with speed racing on a public highway, Highway Patrol said.

According to Highway Patrol, a vehicle that was traveling with the group filmed the incident. Troopers are working to obtain a search warrant to access the footage.

No names have been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

