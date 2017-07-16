Vehicle crash closes I-85 southbound in Warren County

WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash has closed southbound Interstate 85 in Warren County on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident was reported just after 5 p.m. near exit 226, which is Ridgeway-Drewry Road.

Authorities say the highway should reopen by 7 p.m.

A detour was set up for drivers.

Motorists should take Exit 233 and take a left toward US-1/401 South, then continue on US-1 South, which will become US-1/158, past US-1 Bypass, and turn right onto Satterwhite Point Road. Then, drivers should turn left onto the ramp to re-access I-85 South at Exit 217.

