CARY, NC (WNCN) – Madison Avenue is closed between Chip Circle and Gayle Circle due to a water main break, officials say.

Eleven homes are without water service due to the 8 inch break.

Drivers are advised to detour using Chatham Street, Harrison Avenue, Chapel Hill Road and Maynard Road while crews work to repair the main.

The Citizen’s Convenience Center remains open is accessible via Chatham Street and Harrison Avenue.

Officials expect Madison Avenue to reopen around 4 p.m.